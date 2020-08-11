Advertisement

After standoff, deputies arrest suspect in Orangeburg County double shooting

Jamal Brown
Jamal Brown(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Aug. 11, 2020 at 4:43 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
ORANGEBURG, S.C. - After a four-hour search, deputies arrested an “armed and dangerous” suspect who was on the run in Orangeburg County after a shooting and standoff.

Investigators say 29-year-old Jamal Brown shot two people inside a home on Whitford Stage Road around 8:15 a.m. Monday.

Someone inside the home called 911 saying a man was threatening people with a gun.

When deputies got there, they heard gunfire in the house and called in backup, leading to a brief standoff.

Two people inside the home were shot and rushed to the hospital. Their conditions are not yet known.

Deputies believe Brown fled out of the back of the house and into the woods. He was found hiding just north of the shooting scene, still armed with a handgun, according to authorities.

