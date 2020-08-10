You may not remember them, but quakes have shaken the CSRA before

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - When North Carolina was shaken by its most powerful earthquake in more than 100 years, residents of the CSRA shook, too. And it wasn’t the first time.

The 5.1-magnitude temblor struck at 8:07 a.m., following a much smaller quake several hours earlier. There were no reports of serious injuries, but some minor structural damage was reported near the epicenter in Sparta, N.C., as well as cracks in roads. Images on social media also showed items knocked off of grocery store shelves.

News 12 received calls from viewers in Aiken, Edgefield, North Augusta, Augusta and Martinez who say they all felt the shakes, but they reported no damage or injuries. A viewer from Aiken sent us video of their swimming pool, with the water still moving around, minutes after the earthquake hit.

The U.S. Geological Survey said on its website that there are chances for one or more aftershocks in the next week, forecasting a 45% chance for earthquakes of magnitude 3 or greater. The chances of another quake as strong as the one on Sunday or greater was about 1%, the agency said.

Although North Carolina has experienced earthquakes, they’re not usually large and damaging, according to the state’s Department of Environmental Quality.

Before Sunday’s quake, there had been a magnitude-5.2 quake near Skyland in Buncombe County. Descriptions from the period tell of chimneys being thrown to the ground, windows cracking and people rushing into the streets.

Earthquakes are regular occurrence in South Carolina, particularly along the central coastline.

In 1886, a magnitude-6.7 quake centered in Charleston, S.C., was felt up and down the East Coast and even in the Midwest. It’s lived in memory as the most damaging earthquake in the Southeast and one of the largest earthquakes in the eastern U.S., killing at least 60 people and destroying much of Charleston.

A Jan. 23, 1903, earthquake affected the South Carolina-Georgia border near Savannah, with light to moderate effects seen in Augusta.

And on April 19, 1907, dishes rattled and objects were thrown from shelves throughout the 26,000-square-kilometer area that included Augusta.

A magnitude-3.4 earthquake on May 19, 1971, broke windows in Orangeburg County.

Although the Augusta area has been affected by earthquakes historically, the Augusta-Richmond County government says on its website:

“Earthquakes in Georgia are rare, particularly when compared to seismic hot spots in the western United States. Quake activity in Georgia is most affected by faults in the coastal planes area of South Carolina and the Tennessee mountains. Given seismic history in Georgia, residents should be prepared for earthquakes and know what safety precautions to take in the event of a quake.”

Earthquake tips are offered at https://www.augustaga.gov/1900/Earthquakes.

Sunday’s quake

Michael Hull was standing in his driveway at his home in Sparta when he noticed a group of deer running during Sunday’s quake.

“Not even a minute passed and the side-to-side motion started,” Hull said. “It takes you a minute to realize what’s happening, and you just can’t believe it. Then it was over. It was loud, like God was shaking a mountain at you, literally.”

Karen Backer was in her Greensboro apartment when she heard initially mistook banging in her kitchen for her roommate.

“Nope, it was the cabinet doors ‘clinking’ open and closed! My neighbors on the other hand said they felt our apartment building shaking,” Backer said. “Well, sadly, nothing surprises me in 2020, but a hurricane and an earthquake in the same week is crazy.”

It was the largest earthquake to hit the state since 1916, when a magnitude 5.5 quake occurred near Skyland, the weather service said.

The quake’s epicenter was about 2.5 miles (four kilometers) southeast of Sparta, just south of the Virginia-North Carolina border, the geological survey said. The USGS said the population in the affected region resides in structures “that are resistant to earthquake shaking, though vulnerable structures exist.”

The quake was felt in nearby states including Virginia, South Carolina and Tennessee.

