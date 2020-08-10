Will Georgia governor extend nursing home restrictions?

ATLANTA (WRDW/WAGT) - COVID-19 restrictions to protect nursing home residents could expire Tuesday in Georgia.

A statement Monday by Gov. Brian Kemp may indicate whether he’ll extend the executive order that includes the rules.

Here’s what he said Tuesday in a COVID-19 “mega” testing site in Atlanta:

"As of July, 31 our team at the Georgia Department of Community Health has surveyed 100% of our skilled nursing facilities for compliance with infection control measures. And we've led the way on implementing strict guidance to continue protecting the most vulnerable in our state. The shelter-in-place order for the medically fragile remains in place. And I'm confident that this data-driven approach is literally saving lives. On the testing front, we've also made great headway. We now have over 170 testing sites open across our state. And we've added nearly 20,000 tests to our daily capacity since July 1, as we've added the new capacity or positivity right across the state. And in many former hot spots, it has now declined."

The rules for long-term care facilities include restricting visitors and non-essential staff; cancellation of group dining and activities; establishing social distancing infrastructure; and screening of residents and employees for symptoms.

Many other restrictions are included. For the full list, visit https://dph.georgia.gov/covid-19-long-term-care-facilities.

