UPS reportedly planning $3-4 surcharges for holiday shipping
Published: Aug. 10, 2020 at 7:20 AM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Be prepared to pay more for UPS shipping this holiday season.
The Wall Street Journal reports that United Parcel Service could add surcharges up to $3 dollars per package for ground shipments and up $4 for air shipments.
The new surcharges come as shippers try to offset costs from the surge of online orders during the pandemic.
