UPS reportedly planning $3-4 surcharges for holiday shipping

In this July 21, 2011 photo, the image of a parked car is reflected on the side of a United Parcel Service truck in Little Rock, Ark. UPS said Tuesday, July 26, it still expects to grow earnings this year despite an &amp;quot;uneven economic environment.&amp;quot; It's keeping its forecast for the year after reporting second-quarter earnings rose 26 percent.(AP Photo/Danny Johnston)
By Staff
Published: Aug. 10, 2020 at 7:20 AM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Be prepared to pay more for UPS shipping this holiday season.

The Wall Street Journal reports that United Parcel Service could add surcharges up to $3 dollars per package for ground shipments and up $4 for air shipments.

The new surcharges come as shippers try to offset costs from the surge of online orders during the pandemic.

