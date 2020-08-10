UPS reportedly planning $3-4 surcharges for holiday shipping

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Be prepared to pay more for UPS shipping this holiday season.

The Wall Street Journal reports that United Parcel Service could add surcharges up to $3 dollars per package for ground shipments and up $4 for air shipments.

The new surcharges come as shippers try to offset costs from the surge of online orders during the pandemic.

