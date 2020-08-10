Advertisement

Three men wanted in connection with Augusta aggravated assault

From left: Shaquan A. Hines, Alshumar Hankerson and Marquis Hankerson
From left: Shaquan A. Hines, Alshumar Hankerson and Marquis Hankerson(WRDW)
By Steve Byerly
Published: Aug. 10, 2020 at 8:46 AM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Three men are wanted by the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office in connection with an aggravated assault several days ago in Augusta. 

The incident occurred Aug. 4 in the 2200 block of Bungalow Road, between Peach Orchard Road and Deans Bridge roads and south of Gordon Highway, although authorities released no further details about it.

The agency released names, photos and description of the three men being sought in connection with the incident:

  • Shaquan A. Hines, 26, is 5 feet 9 inches tall, weighs 138 pounds, has black hair and brown eyes, and is wanted on multiple accounts of aggravated assault, authorities said.
  • Alshumar Hankerson, 26, is 6 feet 2 inches tall, weighs 155 pounds, has black hair and brown eyes, and is wanted on multiple accounts of aggravated assault, authorities said. 
  • Marquis Hankerson, 31, is 6 feet 2 inches tall, weighs 155 pounds, has black hair and brown eyes, and is wanted on multiple accounts of aggravated assault, authorities said.

All three are considered armed and dangerous, authorities said. 

Anyone with information is asked to contact Investigator Britney Jones at 706-821-4850 or any on-duty investigator at the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, 706-821-1020 or 706-821-1080.

