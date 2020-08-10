Advertisement

SCHP investigates accident with injuries in Burnettown

(Gray News)
By Sydney Heiberger
Published: Aug. 9, 2020 at 11:43 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
BURNETTOWN, SC. (WRDW/WAGT) - South Carolina Highway Patrol says they are working an accident with injuries on Augusta Road at Dixie Clay Road.

SCHP says they were called to the scene at 10:24 p.m.

A bystander at the scene told our reporter they heard a loud noise, and found a man laying on the ground. The bystander told us they helped wrap the victim’s head, and noticed other injuries. The victim was taken away in an ambulance.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.

