SCHP investigates accident with injuries in Burnettown

BURNETTOWN, SC. (WRDW/WAGT) - South Carolina Highway Patrol says they are working an accident with injuries on Augusta Road at Dixie Clay Road.

SCHP says they were called to the scene at 10:24 p.m.

A bystander at the scene told our reporter they heard a loud noise, and found a man laying on the ground. The bystander told us they helped wrap the victim’s head, and noticed other injuries. The victim was taken away in an ambulance.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.

