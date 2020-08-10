School starts today for many online learners in Columbia County

EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Today is the first day of school in Columbia County for middle and high school students learning from home.

Students can expect around one to four hours of live, interactive class sessions with their teachers.

Virtual learning for the county’s elementary school students starts one week from today — Aug. 17.

School began a week ago for high school and middle school students who returned to campuses for in-person learning in Columbia County.

By the end of the week, COVID-19 cases had been reported at Greenbrier, Harlem, Lakeside and Evans high schools in the county district, which has five high schools.

