Panthers looking for more out of top receiver D.J. Moore

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Panthers want more out of third-year receiver D.J. Moore.

Moore is coming off a solid season a year ago with 87 receptions for 1,175 receiving yards and four touchdowns, averaging 13.5 yards per catch.

He was second on the team in receptions behind All-Pro running back Christian McCaffrey, but new coach Matt Rhule believes Moore is capable of even more production this season under offensive coordinator Joe Brady.

