Over 2,000 more students opt for virtual learning in Richmond County

Over 18,000 students in Richmond County will be starting the school year virtually, officials from the Richmond County School System say.
By Jeremy Turnage
Published: Aug. 10, 2020 at 11:35 AM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
New numbers from the district show a total of 18,644 students have signed up for virtual learning ahead of the Sept. 8 start date for school.

District officials say 2,398 more students opted in for virtual learning after Richmond County extended the deadline to sign up through last Friday. It was a 14.76 percent increase over the July 30 numbers, which showed 16,246 students had signed up.

Those numbers show roughly more than half of Richmond County students will be firing up a laptop this fall instead of receiving face-to-face instruction.

The increase comes as several districts in the CSRA and the state are already seeing a handful of COVID-19 cases pop up after schools opened on Aug. 3.

In Columbia County, four out of five high schools in the school district there have confirmed cases of the virus.

Over in Dallas, Georgia, a high school there had to be shut down after photos surfaced online showing a hallway packed with students. Six students and three staff members tested positive for COVID-19 there.

At last check, 4,355 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Richmond County with 90 deaths.

