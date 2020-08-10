New PGA champion Morikawa’s toughest moment came after round

After beating back the biggest names in golf, Collin Morikawa was where he expected to be — holding the PGA Championship trophy.

Not bad for a 23-year-old Cal-Berkeley grad with less than a full season on tour. But Morikawa flashed touch — chipping in at No. 14 for the outright lead — and then power, blasting a drive to within seven feet at the par-4 16th and coolly making the eagle putt.

The only time he looked flustered all day came when NBA star Steph Curry, moonlighting as a reporter, asked the first question at a post-round press conference.

