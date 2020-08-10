Advertisement

New PGA champion Morikawa’s toughest moment came after round

Collin Morikawa holds the Wanamaker Trophy after winning the PGA Championship golf tournament at TPC Harding Park Sunday, Aug. 9, 2020, in San Francisco. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)
Collin Morikawa holds the Wanamaker Trophy after winning the PGA Championship golf tournament at TPC Harding Park Sunday, Aug. 9, 2020, in San Francisco. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)
By Jim Litke
Published: Aug. 10, 2020 at 3:05 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

After beating back the biggest names in golf, Collin Morikawa was where he expected to be — holding the PGA Championship trophy.

Not bad for a 23-year-old Cal-Berkeley grad with less than a full season on tour. But Morikawa flashed touch — chipping in at No. 14 for the outright lead — and then power, blasting a drive to within seven feet at the par-4 16th and coolly making the eagle putt.

The only time he looked flustered all day came when NBA star Steph Curry, moonlighting as a reporter, asked the first question at a post-round press conference.  

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

Gamecocks Roll Out Reinvest for Success Campaign

Updated: 16 minutes ago
|
By South Carolina Gamecocks
University of South Carolina Athletics launched its "Reinvest for Success" campaign, which aims to encourage season ticket holders to help the department continue to provide student-athletes a championship-level experience despite the revenue shortfalls expected due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Sports

Charleston suspends fall sports competition

Updated: 19 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The College of Charleston is suspending all sports competition for the fall because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Sports

Panthers looking for more out of top receiver D.J. Moore

Updated: 22 minutes ago
|
By Steve Reed
Moore is coming off a solid season a year ago with 87 receptions for 1,175 receiving yards and four touchdowns, averaging 13.5 yards per catch.

Sports

Indians’ Plesac sent home after protocol misstep in Chicago

Updated: 35 minutes ago
|
By Tom Withers
The 25-year-old Plesac went out with friends in Chicago on Saturday following his win against the White Sox.

Latest News

Sports

Gamecocks OC Mike Bobo accused of racial insensitivity by former players

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WIS News 10 Staff
In a recent report from the Coloradoan, current Gamecocks Offensive Coordinator, Mike Bobo, is being accused of racial insensitivity by former players during his time as Colorado State University head football coach. Bobo and CSU mutually parted ways in 2019.

Sports

Ex-Angels employee charged in overdose death of Tyler Skaggs

Updated: Aug. 8, 2020 at 12:24 AM EDT
|
By GREG BEACHAM
Federal prosecutors say a former Los Angeles Angels employee has been charged with conspiracy to distribute fentanyl in connection with last year's overdose death of Angels pitcher Tyler Skaggs.

Sports

Lakeside taking extra safety steps ahead of volleyball season start

Updated: Aug. 7, 2020 at 8:21 PM EDT
|
By Mike Jakucionis
Lakeside began official practice in July after spending most of their summer on sand courts. The players feel like this has given them stronger legs and has also helped keep them in shape. Now that the sport is moving indoors, the team broke down some of the steps they’ll be taking to follow and supplement the GHSA guidelines.

Community

Two guys and a golfing range aim to teach score training to Aiken golfers

Updated: Aug. 7, 2020 at 7:21 PM EDT
|
By Nick Proto
Two guys with more than 60 years of golf experience combined are bringing that experience to Aiken, South Carolina -- with training and technology you can't get anywhere else.

Sports

Braves-Phillies postponed due to rain, doubleheader Sunday

Updated: Aug. 7, 2020 at 6:46 PM EDT
|
By Associated Press
The teams will play a doubleheader of seven-inning games on Sunday. The Phillies now have six doubleheaders on the schedule and already played a seven-inning twinbill against the Yankees on Wednesday.

Sports

Ex-Angels employee charged in overdose death of Tyler Skaggs

Updated: Aug. 7, 2020 at 6:43 PM EDT
|
By Associated Press
Federal prosecutors say a former Los Angeles Angels employee has been charged with conspiracy to distribute fentanyl in connection with last year’s overdose death of Angels pitcher Tyler Skaggs.