New PGA champion Morikawa’s toughest moment came after round
Published: Aug. 10, 2020 at 3:05 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
After beating back the biggest names in golf, Collin Morikawa was where he expected to be — holding the PGA Championship trophy.
Not bad for a 23-year-old Cal-Berkeley grad with less than a full season on tour. But Morikawa flashed touch — chipping in at No. 14 for the outright lead — and then power, blasting a drive to within seven feet at the par-4 16th and coolly making the eagle putt.
The only time he looked flustered all day came when NBA star Steph Curry, moonlighting as a reporter, asked the first question at a post-round press conference.
