New bridge near Augusta landfill, rumble strips coming to region

AUGUSTA , Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Georgia Department of Transportation has awarded more than $7.5 million in contracts to improve safety and driving quality in the Augusta area and surrounding region:

New bridge

The Deans Bridge Road southbound bridge over South Prong Creek will be rebuilt four miles northwest of Hephzibah under a $2.393 million contract awarded to United Infrastructure Group.

The existing bridge near the Augusta landfill was built in 1952 and widened in 1991. It’s classified in satisfactory condition but below current design standards and recommended for replacement, since 26% of daily traffic is large trucks. During construction, traffic will shift to the northbound side via temporary median crossovers.

Completion is expected by July 31, 2021.

Rumble strips

Five projects totaling $5.24 million were awarded to Roadsafe Traffic Systems for rumble strips.

Routes will receive the strips along the center-line and/or edge-line median pavement markings. Divided highways should see only center-line highway indentions. The project will include work in Burke, Columbia, Emanuel, Hancock, Jefferson, Jenkins, Richmond, Washington and Wilkes counties.

Both center-line and edge-line rumble strips have been proven to reduce head-on and road departure related incidents, the agency said.

Autoplay Caption

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.