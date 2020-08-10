Man charged after toddler shoots shelf in head in Atlanta
Published: Aug. 10, 2020 at 8:17 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATLANTA (AP) — Atlanta police say a 31-year-old man has been charged after a toddler shot himself in the head.
An Atlanta police spokesman says Sunday that the 2-year-old boy remains hospitalized in critical condition.
Police arrested Dontavious Wells on charges of cruelty to children, reckless conduct, possession of a stolen gun and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
Police did not say whether Wells is related to the injured child, whose name has not been released.
Police found the child seriously wounded at a home Saturday and said he appeared to have shot himself accidentally.
It was not immediately known whether Wells had an attorney.
