Kroger offering extra savings on school supplies to GA teachers, parents

ATLANTA, Ga. (WTOC) - Kroger stores in Georgia are offering a little extra help to those buying school supplies for the upcoming school year.

The chain announced Sunday it will begin a promotion called “Extra Credit Wednesdays,” which offers an extra 10% off general merchandise inside stores.

The discount applies to items such as school and craft supplies, toys, games and electronics. Other items like clothing and housewares are also covered.

Parents and educators can receive the discount while shopping in-store or using its Kroger Pickup service, according to Kroger. The chain added customers should simply request the discount at checkout.

The promotion will be active each Wednesday through Sept. 9.

