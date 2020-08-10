Kemp, GEMA give PPE shipment update ahead of back to school

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - On Friday, Gov. Brian Kemp’s office and GEMA/Homeland Security gave an update on the delivery of personal protective equipment, or PPE, and critical supplies as students head back to the classroom.

“As Georgia’s students return to the classroom, we are focused on equipping our teachers, administrators and school staff with the resources that they need to have a healthy start to the year,” Kemp said. “With more than 3.2 million critical supplies delivered to our schools, these efforts are well underway, and we will remain vigilant to keep our students and faculty safe as we fight COVID-19.”

The governor’s office also supplied the following list of supplies GEMA/Homeland Security has ordered:

105,000 clear lip masks for deaf and hearing-impaired students and teachers

8,000 reloadable no touch hand sanitizing stations

50,000 gallons of sanitizing gel

2,702 Air Armour ULV Decon Pro Foggers

1,620 gallons of Air Armour Decon Pro 4 solution

“From the beginning of the COVID-19 crisis, GEMA/HS has worked with Governor Kemp to make sure PPE and other critical supplies were available,” Homer Bryson, GEMA/Homeland Security director, said. “We’re continuing those efforts to make sure that Georgia children are returning to school safely.”

