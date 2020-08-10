Indians’ Plesac sent home after protocol misstep in Chicago
Published: Aug. 10, 2020 at 3:01 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Indians pitcher Zach Plesac was sent back from Chicago to Cleveland after violating team rules and Major League Baseball’s coronavirus protocols.
The 25-year-old Plesac went out with friends in Chicago on Saturday following his win against the White Sox.
The team got Plesac a car so he wouldn’t be around teammates in the event he contracted the virus.
The Athletic first reported the team’s decision to send Plesac home.
