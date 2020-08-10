Indians’ Plesac sent home after protocol misstep in Chicago

Indians pitcher Zach Plesac was sent back from Chicago to Cleveland after violating team rules and Major League Baseball’s coronavirus protocols.

The 25-year-old Plesac went out with friends in Chicago on Saturday following his win against the White Sox.

The team got Plesac a car so he wouldn’t be around teammates in the event he contracted the virus.

The Athletic first reported the team’s decision to send Plesac home.

