Gov. Brian Kemp leaving school mask mandates up to individual districts

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp will not issue a mask mandate for schools in the Peach State, but will leave it up to the individual districts.
By Jeremy Turnage
Published: Aug. 10, 2020 at 4:39 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp will not issue a mask mandate for schools in the Peach State, but will leave it up to the individual districts.

Speaking at the site of the state’s new mega testing site for COVID-19, Kemp was asked if it would be wise for the state to make masks mandatory at schools as districts begin to open.

Kemp

LIVE NOW: Gov. Brian Kemp is holding a news conference about the expansion of testing in Georgia's "mega testing" site.

Posted by News 12 NBC 26 on Monday, August 10, 2020

“We’ve given the responsibility to the schools, to the local superintendent,” Kemp said. “Like most things in education, I’m a firm believer that the local governments know their school better than the state government does. We’ve been handlings that way for a long time.”

The word comes after a picture of a high school crowded with students outside of Atlanta went viral on social media.

Instead, Kemp is continuing to encourage the wide use of masks or face coverings as part of his plan to stem the spread of COVID-19.

“So we’re encouraging people we did that to wear your mask,” Kemp said. “I’m confident the superintendents have the tools, the resources, the masks that we have given them. As far as the state’s concerned, to be able to handle that at the local level, depending on what their classrooms are like, what the size of the school is.”

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

