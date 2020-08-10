Advertisement

Georgia primary runoff election: What you need to know

By Tradesha Woodard
Published: Aug. 10, 2020 at 4:45 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Georgians head to the polls Tuesday for in-person voting in the primary runoff election.

More than 1,600 people have already voted early, but for people who still need to vote Tuesday, things are going to work a little differently.

In Richmond County, you can vote with the absentee ballot drop box, which is recommended, but you can also vote in person or mail in your ballot.

There are three runoff races in Richmond County — for commission seats in Districts 1, 3 and 9.

  • In District 1, the choice is between Jordan Johnson and Michael Thurman.
  • In District 3, the race is between Smith McKnight and Sean Mooney.
  • In District 9, Corey Johnson faces Francine Scott.

There’s only one runoff race in Columbia County. It’s in the Republican primary for the state House of Representatives District 33 seat in the Appling area. The election is between Rob Leverett and Tripp Strickland, and you can vote in person at Damascus Baptist Church.

No matter which runoff you’re voting in, election officials strongly encourage absentee ballot drop box voting. But if you choose to vote in person, you must provide a valid ID and wear a face mask.

Due to social distancing, election officials say it may take a little bit longer than usual to cast your vote

Officials also encourage you to avoid during peak times, which are from 7-9 a.m. and 5-7 p.m.

In Richmond County, voters can cast their ballots at the Kroc Center on Broad Street, First Baptist Church on Walton Way, McDuffie Woods Community Center or Stevens Creek Church.

If you choose to vote by mail, your absentee ballot must be received by the board of elections office no later than 7 p.m. Tuesday.

At a glance

RICHMOND COUNTY RUNOFFS:

  • District 1 Candidates: Jordan Johnson and Michael Thurman
  • District 3: Catherine Smith McKnight and Sean Mooney
  • District 9: Corey Johnson and Francine Scott

COLUMBIA COUNTY RUNOFF:

  • Columbia County is not having a countywide runoff, according to Elections Director Nancy Gay. The runoff there involves only one polling site, Damascus Baptist Church, she said. It’s the Republican race for state representative for Georgia District 33, and the candidates are Rob Leverett and Tripp Strickland.

VOTING BY MAIL:

  • In order for your vote to be counted, absentee ballots must be received by the elections office no later than 7 p.m. Tuesday.

ABSENTEE BALLOT DROP BOXES:

  • Drop box locations will be at the August-Richmond County Municipal Building at 535 Telfair St., the Robert Howard Community Center at Diamond Lakes Regional Park at 4335 Windsor Spring Road, the Henry Brigham Community Center at 2463 Golden Camp Road and the Warren Road Recreation Center at 300 Warren Road. Absentee ballot drop boxes will be closed at p.m. Tuesday.

ELECTION DAY VOTING:

  • In-person voting will be available from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday at all polling locations located in Commission Districts 1, 3, and 9. Voters must report to their home precinct in order to vote on Election Day. All voters voting in person on Election Day must provide one of the six acceptable forms of photo identification. Changes from the normal operation of in-person voting sites include: All polling locations in Districts 1, 2, 3, 4, and 5 will be open for voting. Polling locations in Districts 6, 7 and 8 will not be open.

WHAT TO EXPECT:

  • All voters are strongly encouraged to cast their ballot using a mail-in absentee ballot.
  • Voters opting to vote in person are encouraged to vote during non-peak times, when possible. Peak times are from 7-9 a.m. and from 5-7 p.m.
  • Those opting to vote in person are asked to wear a clean face covering.
  • Due to social distancing requirements, officials will only be able to accommodate a certain number of voters within each facility. Voting in person will likely take longer than normal under these circumstances.

OTHER THINGS TO KNOW:

