Gamecocks OC Mike Bobo accused of racial insensitivity by former players

In a recent report from the Coloradoan, current Gamecocks Offensive Coordinator, Mike Bobo, is being accused of racial insensitivity by former players during his time as Colorado State University head football coach. Bobo and CSU mutually parted ways in 2019.
In a recent report from the Coloradoan, current Gamecocks Offensive Coordinator, Mike Bobo, is being accused of racial insensitivity by former players during his time as Colorado State University head football coach. Bobo and CSU mutually parted ways in 2019.(WIS)
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Aug. 10, 2020 at 9:40 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Bobo became the head coach at CSU in 2015. Players interviewed for the report “accused (Bobo) of making racially insensitive comments and verbally harassing assistant coaches, players and staff during his five years,” wrote the story’s lead author, Mike Blumhardt.

The University of South Carolina Athletics Director Ray Tanner released a statement Sunday regarding the report.

“We are aware of the allegations made against Mike Bobo while he was the head coach at Colorado State University. While there have been no such complaints made against Coach Bobo during his time at South Carolina, we are in the process of doing our due diligence and have already been in contact with the administration at Colorado State and with Coach Bobo to gain more information and to determine the facts.”

One of his former players in that program, Brandon Summer, told the Coloradoan, “Under Bobo and (former defensive coordinator) John Jancek, it was like an angry white man society and they come into college football to take it out on the players. They were racially insensitive but players were concerned about their scholarships and playing time, so many didn’t say anything and that’s not right.”

The report also reveals allegations of “Bobo and Jancek calling Black football players “boy,” a derogatory term aimed at Black people. One assistant coach under Bobo said Jancek quit using the term after being told it was insensitive.”

Eric Lewis served as Colorado State’s defensive backs coach in 2018, under coach Bobo. In a statement on Twitter Sunday, coach Lewis wrote in part, “I’ve been coaching for over two decades now, and I can assure everyone that Mike Bobo is one of the best men and coaches I have had the honor to work alongside. "

Copyright 2020 WIS. All rights reserved.

