GA ‘Save the Children’ flash rally brings awareness to human trafficking

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -Dozens of people from around the Coastal Empire gathered in Johnson Square this afternoon for a “Save The Children’ flash rally.

People who participated in the rally marched from Johnson Square to City Hall to raise awareness of human trafficking. There have been demonstrations around the world and the country to unify the issue. Dominic Box, the rally organizer, says more than 1 million children are commercially trafficked for sexual exploitation every year. Box says he wanted to have this rally to inspire people to have difficult conversations about an issue that’s happening all around us.

“Exploitation of children is not something that happens only on private islands in the Carribean,” Box said. “It’s something that takes place in our schools, in our churches, in our streets, and the reason why we’re bringing awareness today, the reason why we have this rally is because we feel like it’s an issue that hasn’t gotten enough attention.”

One survivor says parents need to monitor what their children are doing on social media and who they’re talking to. She says she has experienced human trafficking for three years and is glad people are finally waking up to it.

“People need to speak up and share their stories,” said Ashley Barras. “If you were a survivor yourself, if you are a victim, if you have witnessed it please speak up. We need people like you. This is something that’s been going on for far too long and it needs to be brought to light.”

