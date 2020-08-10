DHEC encourages citizens to respond to authentic COVID-19 contact tracers as scammers surface

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - As contact tracers continue to reach out to those who have been confirmed as positive cases of COVID-19, officials with the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control is urging citizens to work with contact tracers while warning of bogus contact tracers.

“Our contact tracing team plays a critical role in helping to slow the spread of COVID-19 in our communities,” said Mike Elieff, DHEC Public Health Preparedness director. “We encourage all South Carolinians to do their part by answering our call.”

DHEC contact tracers will call you and take the following steps:

Connect you to medical care and help you find resources and support if needed.

Ask about places you have been and the people you have spent time with recently.

Make sure the information you provide is kept confidential and not shared with others. They will not ask about your immigration status nor share your information with immigration officials.

Call the people you recently were in close contact with and let them know they have been exposed to COVID-19. A “close contact” is someone you have been within 6 feet of for at least 15 minutes.

Not share your name and your personal information with any of your contacts.

Inform your contacts about what they need to do during the next couple of weeks to take care of themselves and others.

According to DHEC, contact tracers will never ask you for any of these items:

Social Security number

Money

Bank account or credit card number

Immigration status

If you have concerns about whether you’ve spoken to a real DHEC contact tracer, you can ask them to send you an email. It should end with @dhec.sc.gov. You can also call the DHEC regional epidemiology office to confirm the caller’s name and credentials.

Copyright 2020 WIS. All rights reserved.