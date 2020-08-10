Details emerge about Burnettown crash that injured motorcyclist

BURNETTOWN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Authorities released more information today about a vehicle crash Sunday night in Burnettown that sent a man to a hospital.

The crash occurred at 10:24 p.m. Sunday on Augusta Road near Dixie Clay Road in Aiken County.

The crash involved a motorcycle and a parked car, according to South Carolina Highway Patrol Lance Cpl. Tyler Tidwell. The parked car was a 1997 Nissan Maxima and the motorcycle was a 2009 Kawasaki EX650.

A bystander at the scene told our reporter they heard a loud noise and found a man laying on the ground. The bystander told us they helped wrap the victim’s head and noticed other injuries. The victim was taken away in an ambulance.

The driver of the motorcycle was transported to Augusta Medical University injuries that were not life-threatening, authorities said.

