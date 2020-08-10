Advertisement

Deputies look for missing 72-year-old last seen in Augusta

Jack Witt
Jack Witt(WRDW)
By Steve Byerly
Published: Aug. 10, 2020 at 12:46 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a missing 72-year-old man.

Jack Witt was last seen Wednesday in the 2000 block of Edgar Street riding a purple mountain bike.

He has diminished mental capacity, a heart condition and an injured left knee, authorities said.

Anyone with information on Witt is urged to contact Investigator Ronald Sylvester at 706-821-1020 or 706-821-1080

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Columbia County officials warn drivers of closures this week

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Steve Byerly
The Columbia County government wants drivers to be aware of a couple of closures this week.

News

New bridge near Augusta landfill, rumble strips coming to region

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Steve Byerly
The Georgia Department of Transportation has awarded more than $7.5 million in contracts to improve safety and driving quality in the Augusta area and surrounding region.

Plans for rumble strips in our region

Updated: 1 hours ago
Here are maps showing where rumble strips are planned in the CSRA region of Georgia.

News

Over 2,000 more students opt for virtual learning in Richmond County

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Jeremy Turnage
Over 18,000 students in Richmond County will be starting the school year virtually, officials from the Richmond County School System say.

Latest News

News

Confusion over COVID-19 stimulus causes ‘rollercoaster of emotions’ for SC resident

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WIS News 10 Staff
After President Donald Trump announced multiple executive orders aimed to stimulate the economy, it still wasn’t clear to experts what this means for South Carolina.

News

Details emerge about Burnettown crash that injured motorcyclist

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Sydney Heiberger
Authorities released more information today about a vehicle crash Sunday night in Burnettown that sent a man to a hospital.

News

Kemp, GEMA give PPE shipment update ahead of back to school

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WALB News Staff
On Friday, Gov. Brian Kemp’s office and GEMA/Homeland Security gave an update on the delivery of personal protective equipment, or PPE, and critical supplies as students head back to the classroom.

News

Kroger offering extra savings on school supplies to GA teachers, parents

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WTOC News Staff
Kroger stores in Georgia are offering a little extra help to those buying school supplies for the upcoming school year.

News

GA ‘Save the Children’ flash rally brings awareness to human trafficking

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WTOC News Staff
Dozens of people from around the Coastal Empire gathered in Johnson Square this afternoon for a “Save The Children’ flash rally.

News

McDuffie County schools to stay closed for weeks; kids to learn from home

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Steve Byerly
After earlier delaying the start of its school year, the McDuffie County School System will have all students learn from home for at least the first several weeks of the school year, the district announced today.