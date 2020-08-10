Deputies look for missing 72-year-old last seen in Augusta

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a missing 72-year-old man.

Jack Witt was last seen Wednesday in the 2000 block of Edgar Street riding a purple mountain bike.

He has diminished mental capacity, a heart condition and an injured left knee, authorities said.

Anyone with information on Witt is urged to contact Investigator Ronald Sylvester at 706-821-1020 or 706-821-1080

