Daily Forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT Meteorologist Mikel Hannah-Harding

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Showers and storms are expected to last into this evening with chances for rain diminishing as we head towards midnight but still possible heading through the remainder of tonight. Overnight lows are expected to be in the low to mid 70s to start your Tuesday morning off. Some patchy fog may be possible Tuesday morning as well with dew points being close to our surface air temperatures so be sure to keep this in mind if you have to make that early morning commute in between 4 AM and 9 AM. Storm chances are just as high Tuesday and we could possibly see rain before lunchtime. The earlier rain threat is expected to keep highs in the low 90s.

Our weather pattern is not expected to change too much over the next several days. Moisture will be increasing over our area as we head towards mid week with a relatively unstable air mass making conditions favorable for showers and storms. Scattered storms are expected most afternoons and evenings this week as a result of high levels of moisture and energy in our atmosphere. Highs Tuesday through Friday should top out in the mid to low 90s. Winds are expected to be relatively calm most days and stay out of the south and southwest. Patchy fog is also possible most mornings around sunrise. Clean out your gutters, storm drains, etc to prepare for the heavy rain threat the rest of this week.

Consistent chances for showers and storms every afternoon this week with highs right around average for this time of year. (WRDW)

Most days during the summer months you can think of our area as a pot of water. As the sun comes up, it heats up the pot of water. As the water begins to boil, bubbles begin to rise from the bottom of the pot to the surface. Think of these bubbles as thunderstorms forming in our atmosphere. They can quickly pulse up and produce heavy rain, lightning, strong wind, but they usually lack enough wind shear to maintain their strength for too long. The scale of these processes going on in our atmosphere are relatively small compared to a global scale, so weather models struggle to pinpoint exactly where and when these storms form, which is why forecasts are left ambiguous about saying afternoon and evening. Keep it here for updates.

