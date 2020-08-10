COVID-19 spike spurs Disney World to trim park hours

ORLANDO, Fla. (WRDW/WAGT) - The magic is back at Walt Disney World, but for fewer hours a day.

Starting Spt. 8, the Magic Kingdom, Epcot, Hollywood Studios and Animal Kingdom will all lose an hour or two per day.

Disney executives say the surge of COVID-19 cases in Florida has led to more cancellations and fewer visitors than the company anticipated.

The theme parks began their phased reopening just under a month ago.

