COVID-19 spike spurs Disney World to trim park hours
Published: Aug. 10, 2020 at 7:26 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
ORLANDO, Fla. (WRDW/WAGT) - The magic is back at Walt Disney World, but for fewer hours a day.
Starting Spt. 8, the Magic Kingdom, Epcot, Hollywood Studios and Animal Kingdom will all lose an hour or two per day.
Disney executives say the surge of COVID-19 cases in Florida has led to more cancellations and fewer visitors than the company anticipated.
The theme parks began their phased reopening just under a month ago.
