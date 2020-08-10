Columbia County officials warn drivers of closures this week
Published: Aug. 10, 2020 at 1:00 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Columbia County government wants drivers to be aware of a couple of closures this week:
- There will be intermittent, temporary lane closures with a lane shift this week on Lewiston Road. The temporary lane closures will be on Lewiston from William Few Parkway to Columbia Road from 9 a.m. to 2:30 today through Friday. Traffic may be down to one lane, with two-way traffic controlled by flaggers.
- There will be a temporary road closure for all through traffic at 729 Reynolds Road from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday, weather permitting. Use Wrightsboro Road to access the northern section and Lewis Road to access the southern section. A detour route will be posted.
