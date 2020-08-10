Classes resume for Augusta University students

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Classes are back in session today for students at Augusta University.

Students, faculty members and staff will be required to wear a face mask while inside campus buildings.

Students who have COVID-19 symptoms or who think they may have been exposed to coronavirus are told to call AU’S COVID-19 hotline, 706-721-1852.

University personnel will let them know whether they should get tested or stay at home.

