Classes resume for Augusta University students
Published: Aug. 10, 2020 at 7:12 AM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Classes are back in session today for students at Augusta University.
Students, faculty members and staff will be required to wear a face mask while inside campus buildings.
Students who have COVID-19 symptoms or who think they may have been exposed to coronavirus are told to call AU’S COVID-19 hotline, 706-721-1852.
University personnel will let them know whether they should get tested or stay at home.
