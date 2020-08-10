Advertisement

Arizona places Bumgarner on injured list with back strain

(KOLO)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 10, 2020 at 7:46 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona Diamondbacks ace Madison Bumgarner has been placed on the 10-day injured list with a mid-back strain. The left-hander was lifted after two innings Sunday against San Diego due to back spasms.

The Diamondbacks placed Bumgarner on the injured list and selected the contract of right-hander Jeremy Beasley from their alternate training site.

Bumgarner allowed six runs and five hits in two innings against the Padres to remain winless since signing an $85 million, five-year deal with Arizona last offseason.

The four-time All-Star has seen his velocity dip into the upper 80s this season and has a 9.35 ERA after Sunday’s start. Bumgarner was a four-time All-Star and three-time World Series champion in 11 seasons with San Francisco.

