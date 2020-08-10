Aiken County school officials to consider adding mask rule

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - On Tuesday, the Aiken County school board will talk about adding a temporary policy for face masks in schools.

It comes after the South Carolina Department of Education released face-covering guidelines for K-12 public schools.

It recommends masks be worn in public settings when social distancing is not possible.

The district says it will look at COVID-19 cases in the community and consult with health officials on implementing a policy.

