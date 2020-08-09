Protesters gather at downtown Confederate monument

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - History was the main topic at Saturday’s protest at the Confederate monument downtown. For some people, like Que McQueen, the statue is a painful reminder.

“Much like the inscription states, ‘no nation rose so white, and fell so pure of crime.’ That’s... that’s not us, that’s not our history,” he said.

For others, like Catherine Harris, the statue is just a part of the past.

“If you’re a southerner, this is your heritage. It doesn’t matter what color you are,” she said. For her, the statue isn’t a symbol of racism.

“If people want to see hate, they will see hate. In many ways, that’s a mirror,” said Harris.

But other protesters say the monument is more like a festering wound left open for generations.

“A lot of people give the, ‘oh, my grandfather fought in this war.’ Well, my great uncle fought in Vietnam, but he came home to get called a n****r,” said McQueen, “So excuse us for not feeling the same kind of unity, and comradery, and patriotism that they see when this statue is brought up.”

The statue has been downtown for almost 150 years now, but it seems even after so long it’s still dividing Augusta; one side wanting to preserve history, and the other wanting to let go of the past.

