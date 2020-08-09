Advertisement

Protesters gather at downtown Confederate monument

By Celeste Springer
Published: Aug. 9, 2020 at 2:20 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - History was the main topic at Saturday’s protest at the Confederate monument downtown. For some people, like Que McQueen, the statue is a painful reminder.

“Much like the inscription states, ‘no nation rose so white, and fell so pure of crime.’ That’s... that’s not us, that’s not our history,” he said.

For others, like Catherine Harris, the statue is just a part of the past.

“If you’re a southerner, this is your heritage. It doesn’t matter what color you are,” she said. For her, the statue isn’t a symbol of racism.

“If people want to see hate, they will see hate. In many ways, that’s a mirror,” said Harris.

But other protesters say the monument is more like a festering wound left open for generations.

“A lot of people give the, ‘oh, my grandfather fought in this war.’ Well, my great uncle fought in Vietnam, but he came home to get called a n****r,” said McQueen, “So excuse us for not feeling the same kind of unity, and comradery, and patriotism that they see when this statue is brought up.”

The statue has been downtown for almost 150 years now, but it seems even after so long it’s still dividing Augusta; one side wanting to preserve history, and the other wanting to let go of the past.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Crime

Officials investigating shooting in Louisville

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Nick Proto
The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office and Louisville Police Department are investigating a shooting that took place in downtown Louisville Saturday night.

News

CSRA feels effects of earthquake just outside of Sparta, NC

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Nick Proto
The United States Geological Survey is reporting a 5.1 magnitude earthquake just outside of Sparta, North Carolina Sunday morning made its way down to the CSRA.

News

Pedestrian killed in crash early Sunday morning

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Nick Proto
The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office confirms one person was killed after a crash on Mike Padgett Hwy. early Sunday morning.

News

GBI investigates deadly officer-involved shooting in Screven County

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By Sydney Heiberger
The GBI was requested by GSP to investigate a deadly officer-involved shooting Friday.

Latest News

News

New method could make COVID-19 testing better

Updated: Aug. 7, 2020 at 11:09 PM EDT

Community

Two guys and a golfing range aim to teach score training to Aiken golfers

Updated: Aug. 7, 2020 at 7:21 PM EDT
|
By Nick Proto
Two guys with more than 60 years of golf experience combined are bringing that experience to Aiken, South Carolina -- with training and technology you can't get anywhere else.

News

Aiken NAACP wants changes at DPS following George Floyd’s death

Updated: Aug. 7, 2020 at 7:19 PM EDT
|
By Sydney Heiberger
The deaths of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor put civil rights back into national headlines, but the fight for equality was there long before.

News

Golf pros create academy in Aiken

Updated: Aug. 7, 2020 at 7:13 PM EDT

News

Aiken NAACP working with Aiken public safety

Updated: Aug. 7, 2020 at 7:11 PM EDT

News

Richmond Co. saw 1/3 of cases in last 2 weeks

Updated: Aug. 7, 2020 at 7:10 PM EDT