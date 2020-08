AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office confirms one person was killed after a crash on Mike Padgett Hwy. early Sunday morning.

Officials say a person was walking near Mike Padgett Hwy. and 4-H Club Rd. when they were struck and killed by a car.

The victim has not yet been identified.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.