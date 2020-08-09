Officials investigating shooting in Louisville

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office and Louisville Police Department are investigating a shooting that took place in downtown Louisville Saturday night.

Officials say the shooting took place around 9:30 on E 5th St. in Louisville. They say two men were shot--one in the leg and the other in the foot.

Both men were taken to the hospital and treated for non life-threatening injuries. Officials say multiple parked cars were also hit with stray bullets.

Investigators do not have a suspect, but they say they recovered shell casings from two different weapons.

Anyone with information should contact the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office or the Louisville Police Department.

