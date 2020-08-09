Advertisement

Daily Forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT Meteorologist Mikel Hannah-Harding

Storm chances for your Sunday afternoon and the upcoming work week.
By Mikel Hannah-Harding
Published: Aug. 9, 2020 at 9:24 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - High temperatures this afternoon will be very seasonal in the mid to low 90s. Feels like temperatures will be in the upper 90s and low 100s between 12 PM - 6 PM. Scattered storms are likely for your Sunday afternoon as well. Some lingering showers and storms will be possible after sunset through about midnight. Storms that form should be moving west to east. Winds will be out of the southwest during the day generally less than 10 mph.

A snapshot of projected feels like temperatures for this afternoon.
A snapshot of projected feels like temperatures for this afternoon.(WRDW)

Patchy fog is going to be possible again early Monday morning around sunrise. Lows will drop to the mid and low 70s by early Monday. Our weather pattern is not expected to change too much over the next several days. Scattered storms are expected again most afternoons this upcoming week with high levels of moisture and energy in our atmosphere.

Highs Monday through Wednesday should top out in the mid to low 90s. Winds are expected to be relatively calm most days and stay out of the south and southwest. Patchy fog is also possible most mornings around sunrise.

