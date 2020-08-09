Daily forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT Chief Meteorologist Riley Hale

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Hit or miss showers and storms will remain possible through this evening. We should be mostly dry by midnight with skies clearing out. Patchy fog is going to be possible again early Monday morning around sunrise. Lows will drop to the low 70s by early Monday.

Stormy pattern this week as an upper level trough stays over the eastern US and the Bermuda high strengthens bringing in excess moisture. (WRDW)

Our weather pattern is not expected to change too much over the next several days. An upper level trough will provide good upper level conditions to produce storms most days and the Bermuda High at the surface will be funneling in plenty of moisture out of the south. Scattered storms are expected most afternoons this week with high levels of moisture and energy in our atmosphere.

Most days during the summer months you can think our area as a pot of water. As the sun comes up, it heats up the pot of water. As the water begins to boil, bubbles begin to rise from the bottom of the pot to the surface. Think of these bubbles as thunderstorms forming in our atmosphere. They can quickly pulse up and produce heavy rain, lightning, strong wind, but they usually lack enough wind shear to maintain their strength for too long. The scale of these processes going on in our atmosphere are relatively small compared to a global scale, so weather models struggle to pinpoint exactly where and when these storms form, which is why forecasts are left ambiguous about saying afternoon and evening.

Highs Monday top out in the mid to low 90s. Winds are expected to be out of the west less than 10 mph. Storms that form in the afternoon will be capable of heavy rain, frequent lightning and brief strong wind gusts. Some models are hinting at rain totals over 2″ for spots that get hit with heavy storms. Clean out your gutters, storm drains, etc to prepare for the heavy rain threat the rest of the week.

Storm chances are just as highs Tuesday and we could possible see rain before lunchtime. The earlier rain threat is expected to keep highs in the low 90s. Winds will be variable throughout the day less than 10 mph.

Rain chances will remain high into next weekend. Highs each day will top out in the mid to low 90s. Lows are expected to remain in the mid to low 70s all week.

