CSRA feels effects of earthquake just outside of Sparta, NC

By Nick Proto
Published: Aug. 9, 2020 at 8:47 AM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The United States Geological Survey is reporting a 5.1 magnitude earthquake just outside of Sparta, North Carolina Sunday morning made its way down to the CSRA.

USGS says the earthquake happened at 8:07 Sunday morning. We received calls from viewers in Aiken, Edgefield, North Augusta, Augusta and Martinez who say they all felt the shakes. Those who called in the CSRA say they suffered no damage or injuries.

Sparta is about 250 miles from Augusta.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

