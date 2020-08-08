Advertisement

Westobou Festival 2020 for the arts will be back in 2021

The Westobou Festival of arts is yet another event in a string of downtown happenings
The Westobou Festival of arts is yet another event in a string of downtown happenings
By Tyria Goines
Published: Aug. 7, 2020 at 9:27 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Westobou’s board and staff announced the decision to cancel Westobou Festival 2020 in Augusta due to concerns over COVID-19.

“It was, until recently, our intention to continue planning the Festival with safety measures in place to bring some light back into our community this fall. The decision to cancel was difficult. However, we are comforted knowing we are doing our part in keeping our community safe,” the board and staff said in a statement.

The staff assures that while the Westobou Festival will no longer take place in the way they intended, they want to continue to strive toward their purpose – “building community through engaging, creative and thought-provoking artistic experiences.”

Westobou Gallery will remain open for small groups to view the planned exhibitions with added virtual components. The staff does plan for the festival to return in the fall of 2021.

