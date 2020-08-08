Advertisement

Reports of 95 COVID-19 cases are active at Plant Vogtle

(WRDW)
By Tyria Goines
Published: Aug. 7, 2020 at 10:19 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAYNESBORO, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Officials have confirmed that there are currently 95 active confirmed cases of COVID-19 at the Vogtle 3&4 site.

Plant Vogtle last reported with News 12 that the site had 120 active cases on July 31.

A statement from Plant Vogtle officials:

“Site leadership will continue to closely monitor conditions using the data available and will draw on the expertise of health officials, including the latest recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the medical professionals providing guidance specifically for our Vogtle 3&4 team.

The proactive measures we’ve implemented throughout this pandemic to limit the spread of the virus and protect the health and safety of our workforce will continue and evolve based on any new information and guidelines.”

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

AU uses ‘pooling’ method to differentiate positive and negative COVID-19 samples

Updated: 9 minutes ago
|
By Celeste Springer
Researchers at Augusta University have developed a plan that could save tens of millions of dollars, and also help save lives.

News

New method could make COVID-19 testing better

Updated: 41 minutes ago

Community

Two guys and a golfing range aim to teach score training to Aiken golfers

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Nick Proto
Two guys with more than 60 years of golf experience combined are bringing that experience to Aiken, South Carolina -- with training and technology you can't get anywhere else.

News

Aiken NAACP wants changes at DPS following George Floyd’s death

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Sydney Heiberger
The deaths of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor put civil rights back into national headlines, but the fight for equality was there long before.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Positive COVID-19 case surge, causing experts to look for hope in a vaccine

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Kennedi Harris
Richmond County has seen a steady rise in case numbers recently. But local doctors are concerned about where a continued rise could take us.

News

Golf pros create academy in Aiken

Updated: 4 hours ago

News

Aiken NAACP working with Aiken public safety

Updated: 4 hours ago

News

Richmond Co. saw 1/3 of cases in last 2 weeks

Updated: 4 hours ago

News

Plane crash near Allendale airport

Updated: 4 hours ago

News

Digital learning in Columbia County schools

Updated: 4 hours ago