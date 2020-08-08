Advertisement

Lakeside taking extra safety steps ahead of volleyball season start

By Mike Jakucionis
Published: Aug. 7, 2020 at 8:21 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - THE GHSA volleyball season begins on August 10th. Indoor sports have been classified as a higher risk sport for spreading COVID-19 due in part to the challenges of distancing indoors. Volleyball also has close contact at the net and throughout each point.

Lakeside began official practice in July after spending most of their summer on sand courts. The players feel like this has given them stronger legs and has also helped keep them in shape. Now that the sport is moving indoors, the team broke down some of the steps they’ll be taking to follow and supplement the GHSA guidelines.

Once the panthers were allowed to begin indoor conditioning, it became a priority to figure out what drills could be done while still maintaining safe spacing. It's not just drills. There's even tape on the bleachers showing players where to drop their bags and water and leave enough space.

Coaches are wearing masks, some players were as well.

On gameday, teams will not have to switch sides or do pre-game handshakes. The post-point huddle is also being eliminated.

Spectators will be required to wear masks and follow best practices. Volleyball often has tri or quad meets. In order to reduce the amount of people in the gym at a time, Lakeside will be asking spectators to step out of the gym if their school is not playing. The same will be done for visiting teams.

Players showing any kind of COVID symptoms are also being asked to stay away from practice for at least 2 weeks. Without a bubble environment like the NBA and NHL have, it can be difficult to limit chances of exposure. That's why head coach Moe McCormack is reminding her players to be mindful of what they do when they're not at school or on the court,

"We have been talking to them constantly about recognizing that their decisions will have outcomes. So they need to be very aware of what kind of decisions they make when they're away from Lakeside," said McCormack.

None of the players want to experience a start and stop to their seasons again. The same goes for missing time at practice. The players have all agreed to take precautions more seriously with the season around the corner.

"We're all really starting to take a lot of precautions now because we know how hard it is to lose big assets to our team for 2 weeks of practice. Especially with games coming up," said senior Mikayla Klein.

Lakeside won’t have their first game action until August 13th. The Panthers will be relying on Klein and her experience as the team has set its sights on winning a third consecutive region title.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Community

Two guys and a golfing range aim to teach score training to Aiken golfers

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Nick Proto
Two guys with more than 60 years of golf experience combined are bringing that experience to Aiken, South Carolina -- with training and technology you can't get anywhere else.

Sports

Braves-Phillies postponed due to rain, doubleheader Sunday

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The teams will play a doubleheader of seven-inning games on Sunday. The Phillies now have six doubleheaders on the schedule and already played a seven-inning twinbill against the Yankees on Wednesday.

Sports

Ex-Angels employee charged in overdose death of Tyler Skaggs

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Federal prosecutors say a former Los Angeles Angels employee has been charged with conspiracy to distribute fentanyl in connection with last year’s overdose death of Angels pitcher Tyler Skaggs.

Sports

Newton embracing new challenge, fresh start with Patriots

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Kyle Hightower
The 2011 No. 1 overall draft pick says he’s full go after back-to-back injury-plagued seasons in Carolina.

Latest News

Sports

Auburn and Ole Miss Added to Gamecocks’ 2020 Football Schedule

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By South Carolina Gamecocks
Auburn and Ole Miss have been added to the South Carolina Gamecocks' 10-game conference-only 2020 football schedule, the Southeastern Conference announced today. The Tigers will visit Williams-Brice Stadium, while the Gamecocks will travel to Oxford, Miss., to face the Rebels.

Sports

Georgia to add Arkansas and Mississippi State to schedule

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Georgia Bulldogs
Arkansas and Mississippi State will be added to the University of Georgia 2020 football schedule to make up the Bulldogs’ 10-game conference-only slate according to an announcement Friday by the Southeastern Conference.

Sports

SEC Announces Initial Medical Protocols

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Southeastern Conference
The Southeastern Conference has announced its initial COVID-19 management requirements for the fall athletics season as recommended by the SEC’s Return to Activity and Medical Guidance Task Force.

Sports

Safety on display in first high school sports competition since March

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Mike Jakucionis
High school sports are back for GHSA member schools as the softball season got underway Thursday afternoon.

Sports

Cardinals’ game against Cubs postponed after positive test

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The Cardinals’ game Friday against the Chicago Cubs was postponed after another St. Louis player tested positive for COVID-19.

Sports

Braves’ Markakis hits walkoff HR after opting into season

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Charles Odum
Nick Markakis capped his first start of the season with a game-ending home run in the ninth inning that lifted the Atlanta Braves to a 4-3 win over the Toronto Blue Jays.