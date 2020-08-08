Advertisement

GBI investigates deadly officer-involved shooting in Screven County

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is investigating an officer-involved shooting in Screven County.
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is investigating an officer-involved shooting in Screven County.(WITN)
By Sydney Heiberger
Published: Aug. 8, 2020 at 5:09 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SCREVEN COUNTY, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Georgia Bureau of Investigation says they are investigating an officer-involved shooting that occurred in Screven County Friday around 9:20 p.m.

Investigators say a Georgia State Patrol trooper attempted to stop a Nissan Sentra for a traffic-related offense on Stoney Pond Rd. According to the GBI’s preliminary investigation, the car refused to stop and led the trooper on a brief chase down several county roads.

The GBI says the trooper initiated a Precision Intervention Technique (PIT) and the car came to a stop in a ditch. That’s when they say the trooper fired one round, striking 60-year-old Julian Edward Roosevelt Lewis.

Lewis was pronounced dead on the scene, and an autopsy will be conducted at the GBI Crime Lab. No officers were injured in the incident.

The GBI says it will conduct an independent investigation. Once completed, it will be turned over to the Ogeechee Judicial Circuit District Attorney for review.

This is the 56th officer-involved shooting the GBI has been requested to investigate in 2020. The GBI was requested to investigate 59 officer-involved shootings in 2019.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

New method could make COVID-19 testing better

Updated: 18 hours ago

Community

Two guys and a golfing range aim to teach score training to Aiken golfers

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By Nick Proto
Two guys with more than 60 years of golf experience combined are bringing that experience to Aiken, South Carolina -- with training and technology you can't get anywhere else.

News

Aiken NAACP wants changes at DPS following George Floyd’s death

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By Sydney Heiberger
The deaths of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor put civil rights back into national headlines, but the fight for equality was there long before.

News

Golf pros create academy in Aiken

Updated: 22 hours ago

Latest News

News

Aiken NAACP working with Aiken public safety

Updated: 22 hours ago

News

Richmond Co. saw 1/3 of cases in last 2 weeks

Updated: 22 hours ago

News

Plane crash near Allendale airport

Updated: 22 hours ago

News

Digital learning in Columbia County schools

Updated: 23 hours ago

News

Augusta mayor names members of Confederate monuments task force

Updated: Aug. 7, 2020 at 5:41 PM EDT
|
By Jeremy Turnage
Mayor Hardie Davis has tapped 11 people to come up with a plan regarding several of the city’s monuments, buildings, and streets that honor Confederate military officers.

News

Another Columbia County COVID-19 case confirmed at high school

Updated: Aug. 7, 2020 at 4:54 PM EDT
|
By Jeremy Turnage
The Columbia County School District has confirmed another positive COVID-19 case at a district high school.