GBI investigates deadly officer-involved shooting in Screven County

SCREVEN COUNTY, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Georgia Bureau of Investigation says they are investigating an officer-involved shooting that occurred in Screven County Friday around 9:20 p.m.

Investigators say a Georgia State Patrol trooper attempted to stop a Nissan Sentra for a traffic-related offense on Stoney Pond Rd. According to the GBI’s preliminary investigation, the car refused to stop and led the trooper on a brief chase down several county roads.

The GBI says the trooper initiated a Precision Intervention Technique (PIT) and the car came to a stop in a ditch. That’s when they say the trooper fired one round, striking 60-year-old Julian Edward Roosevelt Lewis.

Lewis was pronounced dead on the scene, and an autopsy will be conducted at the GBI Crime Lab. No officers were injured in the incident.

The GBI says it will conduct an independent investigation. Once completed, it will be turned over to the Ogeechee Judicial Circuit District Attorney for review.

This is the 56th officer-involved shooting the GBI has been requested to investigate in 2020. The GBI was requested to investigate 59 officer-involved shootings in 2019.

