Daily Forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT Meteorologist Mikel Hannah-Harding

By Mikel Hannah-Harding
Published: Aug. 8, 2020 at 9:10 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Our pattern is expected to be slightly drier for the weekend. We should be dry for most of today with partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies. There will still be the opportunity for a few isolated storms to form in the afternoon and evening, but coverage should once again be isolated. Any storms that do form should not last too much past sunset. Highs will reach the low to mid 90s with light and variable winds. Heat Index values will reach the triple digits between 1 and 5 PM.

Triple digit feels-like temperatures are possible in between 1-5 PM today.
Triple digit feels-like temperatures are possible in between 1-5 PM today.(WRDW)

A hot Sunday afternoon is in store for tomorrow with high temperatures in the mid to upper 90s and mostly sunny skies. Heat Index Values will be in the upper 90s and triple digits once again so be sure to limit your time outside if at all possible. There is a chance for showers and storms tomorrow after lunchtime. Storms that form will likely be in the central and southern CSRA. Winds will be out of the southwest between 3-5 mph.

Our pattern looks to turn wetter again by early next week. Scattered storms are expected Monday afternoon and evening with highs in the mid 90s. That pattern will continue through most of next week.

