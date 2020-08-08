Daily forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT Chief Meteorologist Tim Strong

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Isolated storms will be possible for areas mainly along and south of I-20 in the CSRA the rest of the afternoon and evening. We should be dry across the area by around 9-10 PM. Patchy fog is going to be possible again early Sunday morning around sunrise. Lows will drop to the mid and low 70s by early Sunday.

Not much is going to change day to day across the CSRA. We are expecting a typical summer pattern through the next 5-7 days with highs in the mid to low 90s and diurnal thunderstorms most afternoons. (WRDW)

Patchy fog may linger a little while after sunrise Sunday morning. Highs in the afternoon will be seasonal in the mid to low 90s. Scattered storms will be possible Sunday afternoon through around sunset. Storms that form should be moving west to east. Winds will be out of the southwest during the day generally less than 10 mph.

Our weather pattern is not expected to change too much over the next several days. Scattered storms are expected again most afternoons next week with high levels of moisture and energy in our atmosphere. Most days during the summer months you can think our area as a pot of water. As the sun comes up it, heats up the pot of water. As the water begins to boil, bubbles begin to rise from the bottom of the pot to the surface. Think of these bubbles as thunderstorms forming in our atmosphere. They can quickly pulse up and produce heavy rain, lightning, strong wind, but they usually lack enough wind shear to maintain their strength for too long. The scale of these processes going on in our atmosphere are relatively small compared to a global scale, so weather models struggle to pinpoint exactly where and when these storms form, which is why forecasts are left ambiguous about saying afternoon and evening.

Highs Monday through Wednesday should top out in the mid to low 90s. Winds are expected to relatively calms most days and stay out of southwest. Patchy fog is also possible most mornings around sunrise.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.