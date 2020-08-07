Advertisement

Woman charged with homicide by vehicle following fatal crash

A woman backing out of her driveway is being charged with homicide by vehicle following a crash that killed another woman.
By Jeremy Turnage
Published: Aug. 7, 2020 at 2:54 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A woman backing out of her driveway is being charged with homicide by vehicle following a crash that killed another woman.

Keisha Johnson is being charged after the July 31 incident on Old Waynesboro Road.

According to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, Johnson was backing out of her driveway when Crystal Glenn, 38, crashed into the side of the car.

Johnson told investigators that she believed she had time to back out of the driveway before Glenn’s car collided with her’s.

Glenn was hospitalized for several days before she died on Aug. 4.

Johnson was charged three days later.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

