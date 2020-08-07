Advertisement

Two guys and a golfing range aim to teach score training to Aiken golfers

By Nick Proto
Published: Aug. 7, 2020 at 7:21 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AIKEN SC. (WIRDW/WAGT) - Two guys with more than 60 combined years of golf experience are bringing that experience to Aiken with training and technology you can’t get anywhere else.

Andrew Brooks and Vern McMillan have been involved in golf all over the world.

Brooks is a former tour pro from the United Kingdom, and McMillan was head of 28 Olympic sports in Australia.

Brooks was running tourism for Bermuda when COVID-19 hit, so he started looking for other things to do with his sport.

“I had known about the range out here. It’s a great facility. It’s a flat range. It’s a super location, and demographically, it’s very, very good with the community we’ve got around us,” Brooks, owner of the Carolina Golf Range, said.

He reached out to his old friend McMillan to create something brand new to the region.

McMillan worked with the math department at Harvard University to study 16 years of golf. The team came up with 19 different skills that affect your score when you play. So, McMillan created a facility in Florida specifically to train elite golfers in those areas.

“Golf is a skills game,” he said. “So now, we’re developing a way to train those skills and we know which ones to train and which ones will affect your score.”

He's worked with pros like Ernie Els and Adam Scott, but now he wants to create something to help the entire community.

“This is going to be open to everyone, and we’ll structure it so that it doesn’t matter what level of golf you play, we’ll be able to help you out,” he said.

There’s a driving range for now, but they’re adding a short game area, stretching area, and covered teaching area. So, no matter what skill level you are, there will be a spot for you here.

“To us, it’s all about the experience. If somebody’s driving out of this gate, and I go up and knock on the window, I want them to have had a good day,” Brooks said.

The driving range area is open for visitors to get lessons or freely hit. The duo is hoping to have all the other areas open by next April.

