This is the last day for early voting in Georgia primary runoffs

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Today is the last day of early voting in the Georgia primary runoffs.

Richmond County

Voting hours are 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. in Richmond County. Here are the locations:

Augusta Municipal Building Beazley Room, 535 Telfair St., Augusta.

Robert Howard Community Center at Diamond Lakes Regional Park, 4335 Windsor Spring Road.

Henry Brigham Community Center, 2463 Golden Camp Road, Augusta.

Warren Road Community Center, 300 Warren Road, Augusta.

For in-person voting, a photo ID is required, and voters are asked to wear a clean face covering. Voting in person will likely take longer due to social distancing and the limited number of staff and voters allowed in each facility.

Columbia County

In Columbia County, there’s only one runoff race, a Georgia House seat representing the Appling area. You can vote at Building G-3 in the Evans government complex building from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

