Advertisement

This is the last day for early voting in Georgia primary runoffs

Time is running out for early voting.
Time is running out for early voting.(WRDW)
By Steve Byerly
Published: Aug. 7, 2020 at 4:29 AM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Today is the last day of early voting in the Georgia primary runoffs.

Richmond County

Voting hours are 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. in Richmond County. Here are the locations:

  • Augusta Municipal Building Beazley Room, 535 Telfair St., Augusta.
  • Robert Howard Community Center at Diamond Lakes Regional Park, 4335 Windsor Spring Road.
  • Henry Brigham Community Center, 2463 Golden Camp Road, Augusta.
  • Warren Road Community Center, 300 Warren Road, Augusta.

For in-person voting, a photo ID is required, and voters are asked to wear a clean face covering. Voting in person will likely take longer due to social distancing and the limited number of staff and voters allowed in each facility.

Columbia County

In Columbia County, there’s only one runoff race, a Georgia House seat representing the Appling area. You can vote at Building G-3 in the Evans government complex building from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

MORE | Georgia governor signs law to protect police, plans special session to fix tax bill

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

New this morning: Father, son seeking bond in Ahmaud Arbery killing

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Staff
Separate motions have been filed in court requesting bonds for Travis and Gregory McMichael, two of three suspects charged in the killing of Ahmaud Arbery in February in Glynn County.

Coronavirus

By the numbers: Latest stats on coronavirus in the CSRA

Updated: 3 hours ago
Get a look at continuously updated COVID-19 statistics of interest in the CSRA.

Community

Mom gets free car to help drive through pandemic hardship

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Nick Proto
Cars come in and out of Kendrick Paint and Body all day, but the shop changed more than just tires for one local healthcare worker mom.

News

Scammers target CSRA homes: Beware of fake COVID-19 tests

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Celeste Springer
It started out as a trespassing call at Maxwell House Apartments, but investigators say it was scammers on the property, taking blood samples and your personal information.

Latest News

News

COVID-19 scammers asking for you blood

Updated: 5 hours ago

News

Local body shop gifts car to health car worker

Updated: 5 hours ago

News

How is one assisted living site keeping seniors happy? Through virtual reality

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By William Rioux
Seniors at an assisted living home in Evans are taking a page out of the younger generation's playbook.

News

Seniors use virtual reality to stay in shape

Updated: 10 hours ago

News

A digital divide could create an educational divide

Updated: 10 hours ago

News

School protocols when student is tested

Updated: 11 hours ago