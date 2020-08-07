SRS gains 72 coronavirus cases in a week

JACKSON, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Savannah River Site has gained 72 cases of coronavirus among its workforce in the past week.

Spokeswoman Amy Boyette announced that as of Friday morning, there had been a total of 302 cases of COVID-19 among its workforce. She said 185 of those employees have recovered and been cleared to return to work.

On July 31, there had been 230 confirmed cases at the U.S. Department of Energy complex.

As of July 10, there had been 87 cases.

The workforce totals more than 11,000 at the 310-square-mile U.S. Department of Energy complex that spans parts of Aiken, Allendale and Barnwell counties.

