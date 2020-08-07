Small plane crashes near Allendale County Airport

ALLENDALE, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - A small plane crashed near the Allendale County Airport, according to authorities.

It happened sometime this morning in the woods near the airport off Highway 278, according to authorities.

Sheriff Tom Carter said the plane was destroyed, but the two people inside the aircraft survived and were taken to a hospital.

News 12 has a team on the way, and we’ll let you know more when we learn more.

The 95-acre airport property is owned by Allendale County and is a couple of nautical miles southeast of Allendale, according to online reports. It has a runway that is 5,001 feet by 75 feet, according to online reports, and the asphalt is rated in excellent condition.

