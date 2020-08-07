Advertisement

SEC Announces Initial Medical Protocols

SEC Logo
SEC Logo(WYMT)
By Southeastern Conference
Published: Aug. 7, 2020 at 3:29 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Alabama (August 7, 2020) – The Southeastern Conference has announced its initial COVID-19 management requirements for the fall athletics season as recommended by the SEC’s Return to Activity and Medical Guidance Task Force.

The Task Force has been meeting frequently since April to review and discuss information associated with the COVID-19 pandemic with a focus on developing policies and protocols to guide membership decisions related to the healthy return of athletics activities, including team gatherings, practices, conditioning and competition, for SEC student-athletes and others associated with SEC athletics programs.

“Our Medical Task Force is producing an effective strategy for testing and monitoring, which complements the vigilant day-to-day efforts of our campuses to establish and maintain healthy environments in which our student-athletes can train and compete,” said SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey.  “Our health experts have guided us though each stage of preparation for the safe return of activity and, together with the medical staffs embedded within our athletics programs, we will continue to monitor developments around the virus and evolve our plan to meet the health needs of our student-athletes.”

The Task Force’s initial requirements for fall SEC sports include testing requirements, procedures for infections and contact tracing, and protocols for quarantine and isolation.  Similar requirements will be developed for other SEC sports before their competition seasons begin.

Due to the constantly changing realities around the pandemic, the requirements and testing strategies developed by the Task Force will continue to be reviewed and updated as new information becomes available.  The requirements are being developed as minimum standards for SEC programs to enact and serve to build on recommendations of the Autonomy 5 Medical Advisory Group and the NCAA’s Resocialization of College Sports Guidelines. The SEC anticipates an additional pre-season report from the SEC’s Task Force by August 31.

TESTING

  • The SEC will coordinate centralized testing through a third-party provider to ensure consistency in surveillance and pre-competition testing.  Polymerase chain reaction (PCR) is the current standard testing method for the COVID-19 virus. Alternative testing methods may be considered if sufficient data develops to support those methods.
  • In the sport of football, student-athletes and others in direct contact with the program will receive a PCR surveillance test at least twice weekly during competition, typically six days and three days prior to competition.  The Task Force recommends exploring alternative testing methods that will accommodate a third test, in addition to the two required PCR tests, that will provide for the reliability and rapid response necessary for diagnostic testing in a timeframe closer to competition.
  • In the sports of volleyball and soccer, student-athletes and others in direct contact with the program will receive a PCR surveillance test at least twice weekly during competition, with one to occur three days prior to the first competition of the week.  The Task Force recommends exploring alternative testing methods that will accommodate a third test, in addition to the two required PCR tests, that will provide for the reliability and rapid response necessary for diagnostic testing in a timeframe closer to the first competition of the week.
  • In the sport of cross country, student-athletes and others in direct contact with the program will receive a PCR surveillance test at least once per week during competition, with that test to occur three days prior to each competition.

MASKING

  • In football, volleyball and soccer, all coaches, staff and non-competing personnel will be required to wear face coverings on the sideline and physical distancing will be employed to the extent possible.
  • In cross country, competing student-athletes are required to wear a face covering at the starting line, which may be removed when proper distancing has been achieved.  Coaches and staff associated with cross country competition are expected to utilize social distancing to the extent possible and will be required to wear a face covering during pre- and post-competition.

OTHER NOTES

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

Safety on display in first high school sports competition since March

Updated: 48 minutes ago
|
By Mike Jakucionis
High school sports are back for GHSA member schools as the softball season got underway Thursday afternoon.

Sports

Cardinals’ game against Cubs postponed after positive test

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
The Cardinals’ game Friday against the Chicago Cubs was postponed after another St. Louis player tested positive for COVID-19.

Sports

Braves’ Markakis hits walkoff HR after opting into season

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Charles Odum
Nick Markakis capped his first start of the season with a game-ending home run in the ninth inning that lifted the Atlanta Braves to a 4-3 win over the Toronto Blue Jays.

Sports

Georgia Tech’s Revised Football Schedule Unveiled

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By GT Yellow Jackets
The Yellow Jackets open their 11-game regular season on Sept. 12 at Florida State and lift the lid on their six-game home slate on Sept. 19 vs. UCF.

Latest News

Sports

Clemson announces updated football schedule

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Clemson Tigers
The Atlantic Coast Conference announced its updated 2020 football schedule on Thursday, and Clemson will now kick off its 125th season on Saturday, Sept. 12, when the team opens the season on the road at Wake Forest.

Sports

Varitek Headlines College Baseball Hall of Fame 2020 Class

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets
Former Georgia Tech baseball standout and two-time MLB World Series champion Jason Varitek has been named a member of the 2020 National College Baseball Hall of Fame induction class, it was announced on Thursday.

Sports

GEORGIA PRESIDENT JERE MOREHEAD NAMED TO NCAA BOARD OF GOVERNORS AND BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Georgia Bulldogs
University of Georgia President Jere Morehead has been appointed to the NCAA Division I Board of Governors and Board of Directors, it was announced Thursday by SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey.

Sports

Clemson’s Swinney: “Awesome” to return to field amid virus

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Pete Iacobelli
Clemson coach Dabo Swinney was ecstatic to finally watch his players practice after months of uncertainty amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Sports

Jason Day leads PGA as Koepka continues to be a major force

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Doug Ferguson
Day opened the the PGA Championship with a bogey-free round of 5-under 65 at the TPC Harding Park. Right behind was Koepka, going after a third straight PGA Championship title.

Sports

Falcons WR Ridley eager to step out of Julio’s large shadow

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Paul Newberry
Calvin Ridley is heading into his third season with the Atlanta Falcons and seems poised for a breakout year even though it will be difficult to escape Julio Jones’ imposing shadow.