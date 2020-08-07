Safety on display in first high school sports competition since March

GROVETOWN, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- High school sports are back for GHSA member schools as the softball season got underway Thursday afternoon.

Safety has been the talk of the off season and the expectation is for both players and spectators to follow various guidelines.

Signs were posted around the field reminding spectators to wear masks. There were also announcements every 2 innings saying the same.

Masks are not required, but some coaches and players decided to wear them anyway.

Each team was responsible for their own balls as well. That way the amount of team to team touching was nearly eliminated.

Fans did their best to distance where possible. Families stayed group together and there was plenty of room in the bleachers.

As for the game itself, Burke County jumped to an early 3 nothing lead. By the third inning, Grovetown managed to tie the game up after a string of hits led to a number of scoring chances. Burke County would pull away by the fifth inning and eventually came away the winners, taking the season opening game 7-4 over the Warriors.

Protocols and pandemic aside, both teams enjoyed themselves. This was the first high school sporting event since March and Burke County plans to continue making the most of each opportunity to play.

“We’ve always been the same like no matter what circumstances we’re in, we’re always going to be a team, play as a team, hype each other part no matter how far we have to be from each other, it’s always there,” said Burke County senior Kamryn Parker.

“It’s fantastic. We’ve been waiting for this for quite some time. We usually get cranked up in May and we had to wait all the way until mid July to get going,” said head coach Aaron Fera before center fielder Morgan Chancey dumped a water bottle on his head.

