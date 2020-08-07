Positive COVID-19 case surge, causing experts to look for hope in a vaccine

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Richmond County has seen a steady rise in case numbers recently. But local doctors are concerned about where a continued rise could take us.

Dr. John Farr, the chief medical officer at Doctors Hospital says in the last two weeks, Richmond County has seen increasing case numbers.

Since the pandemic started, the county has had more than 4,000 cases. A third of those cases have come in the last two weeks.

“So, what we’re seeing now is folks are tired of it,” Farr said. “They want to get back to normal, and they’re not consistently employing those three tools that we have to reduce the spread of the virus. So, what you see with the increasing cases are the effects of that.”

According to the Georgia Department of Public Health, the positivity rate for our area has increased to 17 percent. And around half of those positive cases -- are in Richmond.

The state of Georgia is now closely monitoring the county as a potential hotspot area.

"The reason they do that is, number one, you want to do the best you can to protect those that live in your area, but also from an especially important last standpoint is that we don't want to overwhelm our medical capacity of the hospitals."

The Department of Health labeled Richmond County as an area with a high exposure rate.

Dr. Farr says the rising case numbers threaten hospital capabilities.

“... And that’s why we want to reduce the spread as best we can and that’s why we monitor data so closely,” Farr said.

As far as what's to come? Dr. Farr says it all depends on us following the precautions we know help

“We all want to get back to normal. But the unfortunate fact of the matter is normal is not going to happen until we get good treatment options, until we get a vaccine,” Farr said. “So, we all have to kind of come to grips with the fact that normal is still a little way away.”

And Dr. Farr says hospitals in our area are full. But they have not yet reached the point where they are overwhelmed.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.