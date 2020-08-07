Advertisement

Positive COVID-19 case surge, causing experts to look for hope in a vaccine

By Kennedi Harris
Published: Aug. 7, 2020 at 7:18 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Richmond County has seen a steady rise in case numbers recently. But local doctors are concerned about where a continued rise could take us.

Dr. John Farr, the chief medical officer at Doctors Hospital says in the last two weeks, Richmond County has seen increasing case numbers.

Since the pandemic started, the county has had more than 4,000 cases. A third of those cases have come in the last two weeks.

“So, what we’re seeing now is folks are tired of it,” Farr said. “They want to get back to normal, and they’re not consistently employing those three tools that we have to reduce the spread of the virus. So, what you see with the increasing cases are the effects of that.”

According to the Georgia Department of Public Health, the positivity rate for our area has increased to 17 percent. And around half of those positive cases -- are in Richmond.

The state of Georgia is now closely monitoring the county as a potential hotspot area.

"The reason they do that is, number one, you want to do the best you can to protect those that live in your area, but also from an especially important last standpoint is that we don't want to overwhelm our medical capacity of the hospitals."

The Department of Health labeled Richmond County as an area with a high exposure rate.

Dr. Farr says the rising case numbers threaten hospital capabilities.

“... And that’s why we want to reduce the spread as best we can and that’s why we monitor data so closely,” Farr said.

As far as what's to come? Dr. Farr says it all depends on us following the precautions we know help

“We all want to get back to normal. But the unfortunate fact of the matter is normal is not going to happen until we get good treatment options, until we get a vaccine,” Farr said. “So, we all have to kind of come to grips with the fact that normal is still a little way away.”

And Dr. Farr says hospitals in our area are full. But they have not yet reached the point where they are overwhelmed.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Community

Two guys and a golfing range aim to teach score training to Aiken golfers

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Nick Proto
Two guys with more than 60 years of golf experience combined are bringing that experience to Aiken, South Carolina -- with training and technology you can't get anywhere else.

News

Aiken NAACP wants changes at DPS following George Floyd’s death

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Sydney Heiberger
The deaths of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor put civil rights back into national headlines, but the fight for equality was there long before.

News

Golf pros create academy in Aiken

Updated: 1 hour ago

News

Aiken NAACP working with Aiken public safety

Updated: 1 hours ago

Latest News

News

Richmond Co. saw 1/3 of cases in last 2 weeks

Updated: 1 hours ago

News

Plane crash near Allendale airport

Updated: 1 hours ago

News

Digital learning in Columbia County schools

Updated: 1 hours ago

News

Augusta mayor names members of Confederate monuments task force

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Jeremy Turnage
Mayor Hardie Davis has tapped 11 people to come up with a plan regarding several of the city’s monuments, buildings, and streets that honor Confederate military officers.

News

Another Columbia County COVID-19 case confirmed at high school

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Jeremy Turnage
The Columbia County School District has confirmed another positive COVID-19 case at a district high school.

News

Woman charged with homicide by vehicle following fatal crash

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Jeremy Turnage
A woman backing out of her driveway is being charged with homicide by vehicle following a crash that killed another woman.