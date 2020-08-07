Advertisement

Online learning gets an upgrade from this past spring, as new school year begins

Digital learning for local schools has had an upgrade since it was first introduced this past spring.
By Brady Trapnell
Published: Aug. 7, 2020 at 5:23 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - With all so many kids learning online, at least for part of the week, parents still have questions about the process.

Back in the spring, it was hit or miss with online learning. But school districts have had time to make some changes. Specifically in Columbia County, it’s already being noticed.

Walking the hallways comes with its own challenges, but surfing the web comes with change.

“There were definitely some things like communication that we wanted to improve upon,” Nic Carroll, digital learning director for Columbia County Schools, said.

Carroll says learning from home is as simple as logging in from the school’s website.

“Say she’s in middle school. She has a middle school folder. She has access to any of these resources that might be linked to her,” he explained, browsing through the website.

It’s a relief for some parents like Carsha Jones. Her daughter, Aiva, is in the 6th grade and she said that when they did virtual learning before, there were too many links.

“There’s one link and my child has access to all of her work there,” Jones said. “The teachers actually send out the work. She’s had work already. So, it’s more organized than it was last spring.”

Columbia County says it’s the Google Classroom that keeps it all in one place.

“Just like a Zoom, a student would go into their classroom,” Caroll said. And each class has its unique video chat link.

District officials say training is helping to keep everyone on the same page, and there's already a little over 400 Google certified teachers.

Even parents even have their own training videos now. But if your child is still struggling, try to make the learning space better at home.

“Maybe the place for the computer to be is not on the dining room table. Maybe it’s a spot in their room,” Carroll explained.

The deadline to register for Richmond County’s online academy has already passed. The schools will start distributing laptops on Aug. 17.

Aiken County’s Innovate program will start the same day as their hybrid option on Aug. 31.

