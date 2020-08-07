Advertisement

Newton embracing new challenge, fresh start with Patriots

(WITN)
By Kyle Hightower
Published: Aug. 7, 2020 at 6:41 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
New Patriots quarterback Cam Newton is a week into the latest step in his career.

He says he isn’t as much concerned with replacing Tom Brady or silencing his doubters as with proving to himself that he’s still capable of performing at his highest level.

The 2011 No. 1 overall draft pick says he’s full go after back-to-back injury-plagued seasons in Carolina.

He also says there’s no ill will toward the Panthers after they released him in March with one year remaining on a five-year, $103.8 million contract. 

